MSU fans already in Memphis ahead of bowl game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) — Mississippi State and Texas Tech won't play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl until Tuesday, but some fans of the Bulldogs made their way to Memphis one day early.
"I've been to every home game this year," said Mary Barrett of Starkville, who also goes by Maroon Mary. "Love Mississippi State. So I want to be here to see 'em win another ballgame this year."
The fans who showed up early got to see a bowl game parade on Beale Street and got to participate in a pep rally downtown.
Kickoff for the bowl game is set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.