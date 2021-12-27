You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MSU fans already in Memphis ahead of bowl game

  • 0
MSU fans in Memphis for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

A couple of MSU fans in Memphis early for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

 By: Brianna Bynum

The game is not until Tuesday, but some Mississippi State faithful made it to Memphis one day prior to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) — Mississippi State and Texas Tech won't play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl until Tuesday, but some fans of the Bulldogs made their way to Memphis one day early.

"I've been to every home game this year," said Mary Barrett of Starkville, who also goes by Maroon Mary. "Love Mississippi State. So I want to be here to see 'em win another ballgame this year."

The fans who showed up early got to see a bowl game parade on Beale Street and got to participate in a pep rally downtown.

Kickoff for the bowl game is set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you