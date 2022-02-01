MSU extends mask requirement until further notice

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - As the month of February begins, mask requirements continue to linger on college campuses across the state and that's true for Mississippi State University (MSU).
For many college students, masks are the new normal, so when MSU's COVID-19 Task Force decided to extend the mask requirement, it was not a surprise to many students.
“I’m not going to say that I like it necessarily," said MSU sophomore, Luke Chaney, "but it’s something that I’ve adjusted to.”
However, adjustments in mask requirements continue to be made every few months. It's this constant change that makes the situation difficult for some students, including Timothy Walker, who explained it as "a game of cat and mouse".
As of now, masks are required in all university buildings. This applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors.
The mask requirement is in place until further notice. This uncertainty makes students hope that things can get better soon.
“I wish I could start college when COVID was over," said MSU student Camille Waller, "because coming from a senior in high school and it taking away graduation and like everything. Then coming to college and hoping it’ll be better in August. It never got better. Here we are a year and a half into college and it still hasn’t gotten better.”
According to a notice sent out by the university, the school's COVID team will re-evaluate the mandate weekly.