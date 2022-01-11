MSU continues mask requirement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University is requiring masks to be worn inside all university buildings.
The policy went into effect on Monday, Jan. 10 and will continue to Feb. 1 at which time the policy will be reevaluated.
The mask requirement extends to classrooms, labs and studios during scheduled class times.
Classes resume on Jan. 18.
MSU Athletics shared the following statement:
Important information for fans planning to attend indoor athletic events this month: pic.twitter.com/8POgr8lQav— Mississippi State Athletics (@HailState) January 10, 2022