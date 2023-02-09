 Skip to main content
MSU career expo ends on Friday

MSU career expo at The Mill on Feb. 9, 2023

Mississippi State’s bi-annual career expo began on Thursday and ends on Friday.

The MSU Career Center hosts the event at The Mill. The event is free.

"We just see it as a great networking opportunity but also a great place for them to come to get an opportunity once they leave the fair," Career Center Executive Director Bethany Mills said.

Companies seeking engineering and technical students were featured on Thursday. Friday’s companies will be for all majors.

It ends on Friday at 4 p.m.

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

