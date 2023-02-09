MSU career expo ends on Friday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State’s bi-annual career expo began on Thursday and ends on Friday.
The MSU Career Center hosts the event at The Mill. The event is free.
"We just see it as a great networking opportunity but also a great place for them to come to get an opportunity once they leave the fair," Career Center Executive Director Bethany Mills said.
Companies seeking engineering and technical students were featured on Thursday. Friday’s companies will be for all majors.
It ends on Friday at 4 p.m.