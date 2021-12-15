MSU and Starkville Habitat for Humanity dedicates 13th Maroon Edition Home

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University and the Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 13th Maroon Edition Home today. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. They started on the house back in August.
"Doing housing is the most wonderful thing in the world. It's something that you know is going to be here in 30, 40, 50 years. So you're really doing something lasting," said Executive Director of the Habitat Joel Downey.
Keva Robinson and her family are excited to move in their new home. She said it is a blessing to move in right before Christmas.
"We couldn't wait for this day to come especially before Christmas so we're ready to move in," said Robinson.
The house cost about $94,000 to build. The Robinson family will pay an affordable mortgage rate to the habitat.
The Habitat for Humanity is in the process of working on a new home next door to the Robinson family.