MSU AD John Cohen steps down to take same job at Auburn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen has left the university to become the new AD at Auburn.
MSU President Mark Keenum announced late Monday morning the university will start immediately looking for Cohen's replacement.
In the meantime, associate athletics director Bracky Brett will step in as interim AD.
Cohen, an MSU alum, departs after serving as the Bulldogs head baseball coach from 2009 until 2016.
He took over as the director of athletics that same year.