MSMS students bring history to life in cemetery performance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 32-year-old educational performance program returned this year to a Lowndes county cemetery.
This year, Tales from the Crypt involves 27 11th-grade History students from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.
This was the first time since the start of the covid-19 pandemic that the program was able to perform live in the cemetery.
Each student chose a person buried in Friendship Cemetery who died in the nineteenth or early twentieth century and researched them during the fall semester in 2021.
For the second half of the project, this year 10 students, 7 juniors and 3 seniors (who were unable to perform in 2021 due to covid cancellations), dressed in age-appropriate attire and literally gave a performance in the cemetery for guided tours, acting as the historical figure that they spent the past semester researching.
The program has been featured in local publications annually and has won multiple awards, including the 2005 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts.
Project Director Chuck Yarborough, M.A., is also a History teacher at MSMS and has been overseeing Tales from the Crypt for the past 22 years.
He said that he enjoys getting the chance to watch the students bring the cemetery to life in a new way after dedicating their time to such extensive research.
"It's pretty great to see the students coming to life in a cemetery," Yarborough said. "I think people enter a cemetery with an open heart to hear a story and our students recognize that there's so much to our history that they can share and learn...and it's local history, but it's really world history. And I'm glad they share it with the community."
The remaining 2022 program dates are April 4, April 6, and April 8.
Ticket prices for the program are $5 for adults and $3 for students - the money covers performance costs and any profits are donated to charitable projects selected by the students.