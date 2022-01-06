MSMS student among 300 chosen for national honor

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Society for Science announced Thursday the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022.
This includes Jessica Yan, 18. She attends the Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science (MSMS) in Columbus, Mississippi.
These high school students were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists as demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays and recommendation.
Each person receives a $2,000 award with an additional $2,000 going to their school.
Forty students will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition on March 10-16.
The 40 finalists will be announced on Jan. 20.