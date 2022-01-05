MSDH: Record broken as omicron surges

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi set a record on Wednesday for the highest number of new COVID cases with 6,592.
The previous highest case total was on Aug. 20, 2021, when MSDH reported 5,048 new cases.
This is a new one-day case report total for Mississippi. The previous highest case total was on August 20, 2021 when MSDH reported 5,048 new cases.— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 5, 2022
Data in Wednesday’s report were reported to MSDH as of Tuesday afternoon.
MSDH reported 11 more deaths. All the deaths happened between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4 in 10 counties, including Alcorn, Chickasaw and Prentiss.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Mississippi has reported 513,156 presumed recoveries.
In total, MSDH has reported 572,694 total cases and 10,503 total deaths since March 2020.