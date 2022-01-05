 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power
outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

MSDH: Record broken as omicron surges

  • Updated
MSDH coronavirus update - Jan. 5, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi set a record on Wednesday for the highest number of new COVID cases with 6,592.

The previous highest case total was on Aug. 20, 2021, when MSDH reported 5,048 new cases.

Data in Wednesday’s report were reported to MSDH as of Tuesday afternoon.

MSDH reported 11 more deaths. All the deaths happened between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4 in 10 counties, including Alcorn, Chickasaw and Prentiss.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Mississippi has reported 513,156 presumed recoveries.

In total, MSDH has reported 572,694 total cases and 10,503 total deaths since March 2020.

Open this link to view more data.

