MS Forestry Commission responding to hundreds of wildfires this month

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The spread of wildfires have been out of control for the past few weeks in Mississippi and the northeast area is a hotspot for those fires.
Right now, the state is under a Red Flag Warning meaning there's a high risk for fires to spread quickly.
Since February 1st, Assistant Regional Forester of the Mississippi Forestry Commission Bryan Wheeler said they've had almost 400 wildfires for about 12,000 acres across the state.
He said it's unusually dry for this time of year. Almost 87% of the state is below normal rainfall.
"We've had a prolong period of dry weather, but we've had a wet last three or four years. We have an abnormal dry spell," said Wheeler.
He said most of these fires come from people burning debris and they may not realize how dry weather conditions are.
The commission has responded to areas in the past couple of weeks in Union, Monroe, Prentiss and the biggest one Tippah County which was 1,041 acres.
"We've had numerous 100 to 200 acre fires and a lot of small 10 acre of less fires. So our guys have really been working over the last several week. We've actually went to 100 percent on call until we get some meaningful rainfall."
With expected rain this Thursday, Wheeler said it should calm the wildfires for a few days, but it won't be enough to knock the fire weather conditions back down.
He also said people should avoid burning for the next few days until some meaning rain comes along.