Motorcyclist arrested after Wednesday afternoon chase in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist from Caledonia was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed chase.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Tristin Saraiva, 23.
The chase began at approximately 1:04 p.m. near Highway 45 and Land Road.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy tried to pull over Saraiva who was driving his motorcycle at speeds higher than 100 mph.
He refused to stop, according to the sheriff’s office; and the chase traveled south along the highway toward Columbus.
Law enforcement officers stopped traffic near Bluecutt Road and Saraiva crashed into a law enforcement vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to the news release.
He’s charged with reckless driving and felony fleeing.