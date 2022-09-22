 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist arrested after Wednesday afternoon chase in Lowndes County

Tristin Manuel Saraiva

Tristin Manuel Saraiva, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist from Caledonia was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed chase.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Tristin Saraiva, 23.

The chase began at approximately 1:04 p.m. near Highway 45 and Land Road.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy tried to pull over Saraiva who was driving his motorcycle at speeds higher than 100 mph.

He refused to stop, according to the sheriff’s office; and the chase traveled south along the highway toward Columbus.

Law enforcement officers stopped traffic near Bluecutt Road and Saraiva crashed into a law enforcement vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to the news release.

He’s charged with reckless driving and felony fleeing.

