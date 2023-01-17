Mother seeking answers after deadly officer-involved shooting in Lamar County

VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - The State of Alabama continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that ultimately left one person dead.
The shooting happened Friday morning, Jan. 13 on County Road 10 in Lamar County.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), it happened after a Vernon Police pursuit. ALEA and Vernon Police have not provided a reason for the chase.
Devin Cribbs, 24, of Vernon, was wounded and later died. His mother Priscilla Duke said she’s not received an explanation from police.
She said four people occupied the vehicle, including her son who was driving.
No officers were injured.