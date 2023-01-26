 Skip to main content
Mother now charged with capital murder in death of 5-year-old son

Brianna Young

Brianna Young, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The mother arrested in the death of her 5-year-old son is now being charged with capital murder, Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka confirmed.

Brianna Young was booked into the Lee County jail on Thursday at 4 p.m., according to the jail’s roster. Her charge is listed as capital murder.

Young originally faced child abuse and deprivation charges in the Jan. 15 death of her son Kaleb Bogan.

Kaleb Bogan

Kaleb Bogan (family photo)

Tupelo Police Major Chuck McDougald said officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road that morning for a death investigation.

Responders performed CPR on the boy, but Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Bogan was pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Municipal Court Prosecutor Richard Babb said a police detective testified during Young's initial court appearance the little boy's body had scarring and burns, including severe burns on his buttocks.

Police added that Bogan was a nonverbal autistic child.

