Mother faces charges in death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — We now know the name of the child whose death over the weekend triggered a police investigation.
Family members identified him as Kaleb Bogan, 5, through a GoFundMe account they created to cover funeral expenses.
Tupelo Police later confirmed officers arrested the child's mother Brianna Young, 27.
She faces felony child abuse and child deprivation charges. Charges could be upgraded.
A judge gave her a $1 million bond.
Major Chuck McDougald said officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning for a death investigation.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says Bogan was pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.