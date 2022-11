COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat.

Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault.

Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26.

The mother tried to stop the fight, according to police, and ended up hitting the other child. The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.