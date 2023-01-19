Mother arrested for death of child in Tupelo makes bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo mother is out of jail on a $1 million bond after her arrest on child abuse and deprivation charges following the death of her 5-year-old son.
Brianna Young’s court-appointed public defender Dennis Farris said he is not sure how Young posted bond because there are so many factors involved.
How much does a million dollar bail bond cost? It depends on the state and county.
A bail bond premium can cost between 10-15%. So any amount from $100,000 to $150,000 would be paid to a bail bondsman.
However, Farris said some bonding companies could negotiate a lesser price and people can actually post property, like a house, as collateral.
Young was arrested following the weekend death of her son Kaleb Bogan.
Tupelo Police officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning for a death investigation.
Responders performed CPR on the boy but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital in Tupelo.
Related - Tupelo mom charged in death of 5-year-old son
Municipal Court Prosecutor Richard Babb said a police detective testified during Young's initial court appearance Tuesday the little boy's body had scarring and burns, including severe burns on his buttocks.
Police added that Bogan was nonverbal and autistic.