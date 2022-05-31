Mother and unborn child die in Oktibbeha County crash

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- A mother and her unborn child is dead after a crash in Oktibbeha County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened Tuesday, May 31 at 3:26 p.m. on Highway 82.
They say a 2006 Ford Expedition driven by 23-year-old Makayla L. Coggins of Maben was headed east on Highway 82 when she lost control, ran off the left side of the highway and overturned in the median.
Coggins and her unborn child were pronounced dead on the scene.
MHP says four other children in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.