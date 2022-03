ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - A mother is accused of aiding her 16-year-old son who is accused of murder in Choctaw County.

Cordarius Brown, 16, is accused of killing Darrius Kennedy, 18, on Sunday in Ackerman.

Ackerman Police Chief Tim Cook said Jessica McDonald transported her son away from the murder scene.

A second murder suspect, 14-year-old Detravion Ball, will be tried as an adult, the police chief said.