Morgan Wallen cancels Sunday night concert at Ole Miss

  • Updated
  • 0
Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen (Billboard Music Awards / YouTube)

 MGN Online

Country Singer Morgan Wallen cancels show in Oxford because he lost his voice.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Country singer Morgan Wallen surprised thousands of fans Sunday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium waiting for him to perform by canceling his concert.

Video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message that said the singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform.

It added that people would be refunded their money where they bought their tickets.

Some people expressed their anger on social media because the announcement of the cancellation came after the opening acts had performed.

The sudden cancellation concluded what was supposed to be two consecutive nights of performances by one of the hottest stars in country music.

Saturday night's show appeared to be a huge success with thousands showing up for the first concert in the stadium's history.

