Morgan Wallen canceled Sunday concert in Oxford

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Many fans of Morgan Wallen woke up disappointed this morning. This comes after Wallen canceled his last performance overnight 6 minutes before his show.
Thousands of people were in Oxford planning to enjoy a weekend full of fun. People traveled from Memphis, Georgia, Alabama, and even New Jersey to just name a few.
Wallen's show was held at the Vaught Heminway Stadium Saturday and supposedly Sunday. It was set to start at 9 pm.
When Wallen was supposed to come out he made a Facebook post saying, “I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.” This was due to him losing his voice.
He says that all tickets will be refunded at point of purchase but that could not replace the time and effort this one family made to Oxford.
Luckily, they were in Oxford for more than just the concert.
"We're here for a college tour. We're actually touring today um and when we were in the airport when we first arrived here our parents told us about the concert so that was so exciting, says Paige Morrison.
Morrison says she did not think he was not really going to perform. She thought it was a joke. The thought of it being a joke soon changed when he actually did not.
Her sister Sophie Orvos says she has not been to a concert since she was 8 years-old.
"I've always wanted to go to a Morgan Wallen concert. Hearing that he wasn't coming out is definitely disappointing," says Orvos
So, even though the girls were not able to see Wallen they were able to go on their college tour but the concert definitely would have made the trip ten times better.