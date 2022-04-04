More pharmacies getting COVID-19 medicines

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two major drug store chains are getting antiviral medicines to treat COVID-19, making it easier for Mississippians to find the drugs.
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday 36 Walgreens stores are getting Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.
The agency added CVS started this Monday getting Paxlovid and will start getting Molnupiravir next Monday.
Those chains are joining Walmart and Kroger pharmacies as well as independent pharmacies in stocking the drugs.
You can find locations for the drugs through this link.
People can only get these medications through a prescription.