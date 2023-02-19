More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Schools around the state are shaking things up. Many are returning to the classroom in July instead of what was once always an early August back-to-school date.
A modified calendar has been approved for the Columbus Municipal School District next year.
The new schedule was approved unanimously by the district's board of trustees.
The school year will begin July 27 and will run through May 30.
The modified calendar includes two week-long breaks in the spring and fall, a week-long intersession in the spring and fall, and 7.5 weeks of summer.
The mandated 180 student days and 187 teacher days will remain.
Remediation courses will be available during each break.
The calendar is designed to approve the academic progress of students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.