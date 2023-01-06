More jobs coming to Calhoun County.

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A local manufacturing plant in Calhoun County hopes to eventually bring around 85 new jobs to the area.
Albany Industries' newest location plans to start production on Monday, January 9th with around 40 employees ready to get to work.
Calhoun City's mayor believes the new business will bring a lot of opportunities to the town.
"The stars lined up just right for us, the town and Albany," said Mayor Marshall Coleman. "It's a big addition to Calhoun City. Folks that work out of town are looking to come back."
The company also has operations in New Albany, where it started in 1995, and in Pontotoc.
