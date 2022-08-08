More information released after Alcorn County jail escape and recapture

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three men charged with escaping from the Alcorn County jail remain behind bars after their capture in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured Friday evening near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU).

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the trio and Landon Braudway escaped from the Alcorn County jail early Friday by cutting a hole through the roof.

Braudway was arrested early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee border. He was arrested at a home on County Road 793.

The sheriff said the people in the home will not be charged with aiding and abetting Broadway.

A fourth person was also arrested in Baton Rouge. That individual faces aiding and abetting charges.