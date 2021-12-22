More information released about Tennessee chase that ended in Tippah County

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County sheriff has provided more information about a Tuesday evening chase that began in Hardin County, Tennessee, ended in neighboring Tippah County, Mississippi.
According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County deputies chased two vehicles into Alcorn County.
The chase traveled west into Tippah County where one of the vehicles crossed into oncoming traffic. The driver then tried to travel down a wooded trail but got stuck.
Officers detained a woman there and man fled but was captured a short time later.
The male driver was identified as Michael Rinehart, 28, of Southaven. He was charged with felony fleeing. He is also the subject of an arrest warrant in Jackson County.
Initially, officers believed the woman they detained was also wanted in Jackson County. However, investigators determined she was just an unwilling occupant in the vehicle.
The female suspect wanted in Jackson County is believed to have escaped in the second vehicle involved in the chase. The sheriff’s office did not identify the suspect.