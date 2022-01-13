 Skip to main content
More info shared about body discovery in Plantersville

Lee County Sheriff's Department

Lee County Sheriff's Department in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 11, 2020.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) shared more information about the body discovered Wednesday in Plantersville.

Thursday morning Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the body as Charles Garner, 47.

The following is a copy of the LCSD news release shared Thursday afternoon.

On 01-12-2022 the Lee County Sheriff’s Department along with Baldwyn PD investigator went to an area off State Park Road to search for a missing person. The missing persons property had been found by an individual while hunting. Initial search of the area by deputies did not turn up anyone.

Following up on where the property that had been found, an extensive search began with atv’s and drones. The missing person was unfortunately found deceased. No signs of foul play were found. An autopsy was requested to find the cause of death. His vehicle was also found in the area.

Coroner Carolyn Green Identified the body as that of Charles Garner, 47 years of age.

