More info released about fatal weekend shooting in Lee County

  • Updated
Lee County Sheriff's Department

Photo Date: May 25, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County authorities shared more information Tuesday morning about a deadly weekend shooting.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the incident happened Saturday morning, May 28 at an apartment complex in the Auburn community.

The sheriff said deputies responded at approximately 5:00.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the shooting victim as Kavon Usher, 21.

Deputies took a person of interest into custody; that individual was later released, the sheriff said.

As of Tuesday morning, no one has been charged with a crime.

The sheriff believes the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute.

