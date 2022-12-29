More details released about Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus.
The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department.
“We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “When our officers arrived, one person had been shot. The victim was transported to Baptist Hospital and was treated and released early this evening. We believe the victim was shot one time and the victim and suspect knew one another. They were not strangers.”
Police are not releasing many more details to avoid hindering the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.