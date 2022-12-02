More damaged homes reported across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - More homeowners have reported storm damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
MEMA published its second preliminary report on Friday, Dec. 2.
In total, Lowndes County has reported damage to 29 homes and one public building. Oktibbeha County reported damage to one home. Choctaw County reported damage to six homes. Prentiss County reported damage to two homes, one farm, one business and six public buildings.
Amite, Jasper and Pike counties reported damage to 28 homes and four farms combined.
In MEMA’s first report, Pike County reported two injuries; however, the second report clarifies only one injury occurred.
That injury is the only one reported in Mississippi so far.