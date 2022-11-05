More arrests possible in deadly shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened this week.
Police arrested Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg. He has been charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
This arrest is in connection to a fatal shooting on Wednesday, November 2nd. It happened in the 100 block of West 5th Street.
Williams is accused of shooting five people. Two of them died from there injuries.
Hattiesburg police identified the victims as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57. Both of them are from Hattiesburg.
Police announced more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.