Mooreville siren not working

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips,
Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS,
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette,
Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Shelby and Tipton.
* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts
will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&