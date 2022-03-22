Mooreville siren not working

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 62 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TIPPAH                TISHOMINGO
UNION                 YALOBUSHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOONEVILLE,
BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA,
NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, TUPELO,
AND WATER VALLEY.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips,
Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS,
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette,
Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Shelby and Tipton.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts
will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Mooreville siren not working

  • Updated
  • 0
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A weather siren in Mooreville is not working, according to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

The siren is located at the corner of Road 1409 and Road 1429.

This is due to mechanical issues.

