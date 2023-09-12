Mooreville High School special education students serving breakfast with a purpose

MOOREVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - Mrs. Savannah Tucker and Mrs. Shelly Gray's special education life skills class serves chicken biscuits and sweet tea every Tuesday. They sell the biscuits for $2.00 and the tea for $1.00.
Food preparation begins at 8:30 am and they begin serving at 9:25 am. The students in the class enjoy doing this every Tuesday and the teachers enjoy watching them do it.
Tucker and Gray help them out but they do let them have their freedom, so they know how to do things on their own.
Tucker says," Mrs. Gray works alongside them you know to encourage their independence while in the kitchen but also allows them enough space to grow in that area and um just learn how to live outside of high school."
Libby Cheney who is a student there loves chicken biscuit Tuesday and even her teachers.
"I love it. I love having them as my teacher and I love being in their class," says Cheney.
With students feeling just like Cheney Mrs.Tucker and Mrs. Gray are doing things right at MHS.