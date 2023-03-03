 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mooreville family not injured when tree fell onto their home

  • Updated
  • 0
Tree fell through roof of Mooreville house on March 3, 2023

A tree fell through the roof of Mooreville house on County Road 1595. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.

A tree fell through the roof of a home in Mooreville, Mississippi.

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Friday's high winds caused a tree to fall through the roof of a Mooreville family’s home.

The family lives along County Road 1595.

One of the homeowners said the tree fell directly over the bedroom he shares with his wife.

The husband, who did not want to be interviewed, was at work when the tree snapped.

His wife and daughter were inside the home when the tree fell through.

He said his wife had just woken up and was waking their daughter when it happened.

They walked away with only bumps and scratches.

The homeowner said the family is working with their insurance company to file a claim.

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you