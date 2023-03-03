Mooreville family not injured when tree fell onto their home

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Friday's high winds caused a tree to fall through the roof of a Mooreville family’s home.
The family lives along County Road 1595.
One of the homeowners said the tree fell directly over the bedroom he shares with his wife.
The husband, who did not want to be interviewed, was at work when the tree snapped.
His wife and daughter were inside the home when the tree fell through.
He said his wife had just woken up and was waking their daughter when it happened.
They walked away with only bumps and scratches.
The homeowner said the family is working with their insurance company to file a claim.