Montgomery County shooting suspect arrested Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Willie Lee Richardson

Willie Lee Richardson

 Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Update Sept. 26, 2022

Willie Richardson was arrested on Monday, Sept. 26.

Original article below

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding a man accused of shooting his girlfriend early Sunday in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identifies him as Willie Lee Richardson, 53, and adds he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He stands 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and may be driving a 2016 gray Jeep Compass.

Deputies believe the shooting happened during an argument around 4:45 a.m.

You are asked to call 911 if you see him.

