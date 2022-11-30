 Skip to main content
Monroe County working to fill in washed out road

Washed out road on Wolfe Road in Monroe County

Washed out road on Wolfe Road in Monroe County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

BARTAHATCHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County is working to fill in a road that washed out during Tuesday’s storms.

The section of roadway is on Wolfe Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning shortly after the washout telling the public to avoid the area.

A towing company had to remove a pickup truck that became stuck in the mini ravine that formed.

Washed out road on Wolfe Road in Monroe County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

Washed out road on Wolfe Road in Monroe County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

Lt. Brad Jernigan said two people occupied the truck. The driver received moderate injuries.

"I think it's just a horrifying experience for the driver and the passenger of the vehicle,” Chris Harris of Monroe Towing said. “It's unimaginable to be going down the road and then there's no road, then you're in the water."

Harris said the company he works for also responded to other calls Tuesday night. No injuries were reported.

