Monroe County to pay $690K to settle civil suit over fatal drug raid

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there.
Word of the settlement amount comes from attorney Jim Waide, who represents the three daughters of Ricky Keeton. They sued the county and Deputy Eric Sloan, who was over the county drug unit.
Sheriff's deputies barged into Keeton's home in the middle of the night without knocking. Initial reports were there was a shootout between law enforcement and a person inside the home that wounded a deputy.
However, it turned out Keeton only had a pellet pistol and the one pellet fired from it was found at Keeton's feet.
Those deputies had a warrant to enter without knocking, but Keeton's three daughters contend in their 2016 civil suit the warrant did not show the circumstances to justify entering the home that way.
No-knock warrants got national attention following the 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid by police in Louisville, Kentucky.
The raid on Keeton's home entered the national spotlight when The Washington Post produced an investigative podcast on what happened.