Monroe County starts tornado debris pickup

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A contractor started picking up storm debris Wednesday in Monroe County as part of the first round of cleanup from the March 24 tornado.
DRC Emergency Services is the same company that gathered debris after the 2019 Hamilton tornado.
County Supervisor Joseph Richardson says the plan is for the company to make three rounds of pickups.
He asks people to separate vegetation like tree limbs from other types of debris.
They are advised to put the piles near the road behind drainage ditches.
People in the county can get updates on debris removal by going to monroems.com.