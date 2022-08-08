Monroe County Sheriff's Office makes history by opening up new training program

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County is making an effort to help train new part-time law enforcement officers.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department made history last week as its first class graduated from the program.
The new training program is called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy, (MCSOTA).
They trained 11 part-time law enforcement officers.
These new officers will serve communities across north Mississippi. Their new posts include Pontotoc County, Itawamba County, Amory, Hatley and Monroe County.
The officers were instructed in hand-to-hand combat, firearms, ethics and more. Such training may be life-saving.
Capt. John Bishop oversees the 18-week training. He said the training is rewarding.
Billy Richey, chief deputy and staff instructor, said he is proud to be influencing the lives of cadets.