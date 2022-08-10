Monroe County Schools have resource officers for all campuses

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Monroe County School District is ensuring safety both online and through school resource officers (SRO).
Superintendent Chad O'Brian said all five campuses have SROs thanks to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
There was a point when one SRO covered two campuses; the school board wanted maximum security for both schools at all times.
"There are no 100% preventative measures that we can take; but from our standpoint, we just want to be sure everything that we can do that we are doing," O'Brian said.
Staff members across the school district recently attended an active shooter training with the sheriff's office and learned what actions to take during similar situations.
The district also monitors school computer devices when students are on the internet. With any content that may be a threat, the school's administration and IT staff are notified.