Monroe County residents recover from storm damage

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County residents are trying to pick up the pieces after yesterday's tornado.
Power outages and structural damage were issues after the storm.
"Yesterday was interesting," said Bruce Mazat.
He lives on Lakeview Road.
"I heard a noise and then there was a bang as the front door blew open. During this time there was monster rain out back. In fact, so much I couldn't even see the lake."
His work shed and barn were blown away and trees were down.
"... but no damage to people and that counts," said Mazat.
4 County Electric Power Association is working to get all debris cleaned up and power restored to residents.