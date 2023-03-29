Monroe County receives out of state aid with storm recovery

MONROE COUNTY, Amory (WTVA) - Last Friday's E-F-3 tornado left behind some destruction that made national headlines.
Lives were lost, homes were lost, and so much more in Monroe County.
That was enough for organizations and first responders from other states to come down to Mississippi and lend a helping hand.
Samaritan's purse is a Christian non-denominational relief organization from North Carolina.
They go to disasters all over the world whether it is an earthquake, hurricane, or tornado.
The Mobile County, Alabama sheriff's department are in Amory serving food to first responders as they tackle the long days of helping those in need.
Both have a goal and that is to help those who need it.