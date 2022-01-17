Monroe County NAACP hosts MLK Day events

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcade in Aberdeen celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday.
The event began on a road bearing his name and ended at Daniel Missionary Baptist Church where the Monroe County NAACP hosted a special program.
“If we don’t remember his birthday, then like so many things — the history too will be lost,” chapter president James Cook said.
Attendees stayed in their vehicles because of the pandemic.
LuEllen Childress, one of the two recipients of the MLK Jr. Salute for Service Award, said, “To move forward is to see the things that need to be done and set about doing them.”
The program’s theme was “Unity is Up to All of Us.”
“We have to be like visionaries,” State Rep. Rickey Thompson (D) said. “We have to make sure that the dream continues. It’s an exciting thing to be here today and help celebrate what he’s done for us.”