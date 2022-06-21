Monroe County man charged with possession of stolen motorcycle

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man is charged with possessing a stolen motorcycle.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, 28-year-old Deon Spratt was arrested Monday night, June 20.

The motorcycle, valued at $25,000, was reportedly stolen in Trussville, Alabama. Trussville is a suburb of Birmingham

Investigators charged the Prairie native with possession of stolen property.

His arrest stems from a Monroe County scam in which people were conned out of money, motorcycles and ATVs.