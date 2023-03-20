Monroe County Justice Court struggles to collect unpaid fines

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The number of unpaid fines in Monroe County gets bigger and bigger.
Now, county leaders are teaming with a debt collection agency to get those fines paid.
Tina Morrow, a Justice Clerk for Monroe County, says the Justice Court always depended on collection agencies to help get fines from people out of state.
Monroe County's effort to get these fines seemed to be paying off until 5 months ago when the last agency quit.
"We had another company that we used that was from another state and they quit doing collections for courts" said Morrow.
Nearly 300 cases were backed up in those 5 months.
"It put us in a bind because we sort of just had to hold files. it just makes us delayed in trying to collect the funds" Morrow said.
Unpaid fines mean no money is put back into the state or county. Morrow then had to find another agency.
"We've gone to a third company that's just on the edge of Mississippi in Memphis that we just signed on with in the first part of March" said Morrow.
The county's board attorney, David Houston, okayed revisions & the board approved the new contract with the new company.
The unpaid fines have been turned over to the new collection company.