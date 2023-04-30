Monroe County contestants survive another round on "American Idol"

LOS ANGELES (WTVA) — North Mississippi's two contestants on "American Idol" are now in the top 10.
Colin Stough, of Gattman, and Zachariah Smith, of Amory, each received enough votes from across the country to advance from the top 12.
Stough performed "Midnight Rider" by the Allman Brothers Band on Sunday night's live broadcast. Smith sang "Don't Bring Me Down" by the Electric Light Orchestra.
Both will appear Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC WTVA where three contestants on the singing competition will be sent home.