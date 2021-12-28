Monoclonal antibodies treatment in low supply, NMHS announces

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monoclonal antibodies, the infusion treatment for COVID-19, is now in low supply, North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) announced on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

“During this shortage, our criteria will be more limited and focused on getting the monoclonal antibody infusion to those whom the trials have shown such treatment to be most beneficial,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard stated. “Your primary care provider will use defined criteria to determine if you qualify as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and adopted by North Mississippi Health Services.”

He said the omicron variant of COVID-19 is more contagious and has become the prevalent type of the virus in Mississippi.

He urges Mississippians to get vaccinated, wear masks in indoor gatherings, routinely wash hands and practice social distancing. Anyone eligible should get a booster shot, too.

