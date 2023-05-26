Mom and Dad arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana with their daughter

LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WTVA) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly smoked marijuana with their 17-year-old daughter.
Daisy and Juan Ortega were both charged after agents found them smoking marijuana in a vehicle in a public parking lot with their minor child.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says one agent with the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics STING Unit (Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group) approached the vehicle, and witnessed the driver of the vehicle pass what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette to a passenger in the back seat and that passenger started smoking.
Sheriff Hawkins says the back-seat passenger was identified as the Ortega’s 17-year-old child.
“It’s no secret drug dealers are killing people in our community by selling drugs to children. Now we have to worry about parents giving their own children drugs. Parents need to start being parents and stop trying to be friends with their children. We look forward to this pair facing our justice system," Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said in a statement.
Both parents are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The father is also facing felony charges of distribution of a controlled substance.
The 17-year-old was charged with the delinquent act of possessing marijuana.