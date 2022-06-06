Mississippians to vote Tuesday in Congressional Primary

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippians go to the polls on Tuesday, June 7 to vote in the primary election for U.S. Congress.

Runoffs, if necessary, will happen on June 28. The general election is Nov. 8.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

In Mississippi, primary elections are conducted by political parties. When you enter your polling place, voters will either choose the Republican or Democratic ballot. Mississippians cannot vote on both ballots.

Do you know where to vote? Open this link to find your polling place.

Mississippians must show identification to vote. What types of ID are acceptable? Open this link.

Look for election results Tuesday evening on WTVA 9 News. You'll also be able to find results on WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.