Mississippians connected in unexpected ways after deadly tornadoes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Recent devastating tornadoes dug deep scars across Mississippi, but they are also connecting Mississippians in unexpected ways.
“Across the pasture, there was all kinds of debris," April McVay said. "There were pizza boxes, cups, plastic bags, but up against the fence down here, this was propped up.”
McVay found a graduation announcement from Rolling Fork at her home in Pontotoc County after the tornadoes on March 24th.
“That’s powerful for something to travel three hours away.”
A similar situation happened to Hanna Burt. She remembers losing her childhood home in Houston to a tornado in 2011, but not everything was a total loss.
“The biggest silver lining is obviously that my family was okay," she said. "As well as, being able to get some of those photographs back from Alabama and Tennessee.”
After seeing Facebook posts like McVay's that worked to reconnect people to their pictures or documents, Burt said she wanted to pay it forward so she created a lost and found Facebook group.
“We know how it feels," Burt said. "I know the devastation, but there is light at the end of all this.”
Since the deadly tornadoes, people post in the group daily asking for help connecting items found back to their rightful owner.
“It’s wild. It’s crazy,” Susan Perry said. She and her husband are staying with their daughter Peyton Wicker in Hollandale after losing their home in Rolling Fork.
“It is indescribable," she said. "Everything is gone."
Several pictures of Wicker and her mother that are found in Northeast Mississippi have been shared in the Facebook group.
“There are quite a few of them," Perry said. "They’ve been found all over, but this one I think was found 187 miles away.”
People are finding things from Rolling Fork in several places like Saltillo, Carrollton, Calhoun City and Tupelo, and they are working to return them.
“It’s just brought everyone together," McVay said. "I mean, I know it’s devastating and it’s heartbreaking, but it’s times like this when we pull together and you make new friends and you show the love of God.”
McVay said she has kept in touch with the Maxey Family, the family of the student in the graduation announcement she found.
She plans to meet them in person soon with a load of donations.
If you would like to help McVay and her family, you can donate storm relief supplies to one of two places, the Chickasaw Medical Clinic (208 Country Club Road in Houston) or Pontotoc Machine Works (312 Highway 15 South in Pontotoc). They will be distributing donations to Rolling Fork, Amory, Winona and Wren.
Meanwhile, Perry and Wicker said their community's businesses need help.
"Just help our businesses build back, because when we say our community was wiped out, we mean our community was wiped out," Perry said.
Both said they would like to see their animal shelter, restaurants, businesses and retail stores come back to life.