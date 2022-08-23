 Skip to main content
Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in Biloxi

  • Updated
police lights, sirens, crime

Credit: MGN

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday evening, Aug. 22 in Biloxi.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed the incident but released no more information.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Mable Arrington, 42, was shot and died Monday night in surgery from multiple gunshot wounds, WLOX-TV in Biloxi reported.

An autopsy will be performed.

The status of the officer involved is currently unknown, but Biloxi Police said there were no reports of injured officers so far.

What led up to the shooting is unknown, the TV station reported.

Open this link to read WLOX's report.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

