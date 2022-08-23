Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in Biloxi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday evening, Aug. 22 in Biloxi.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed the incident but released no more information.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Mable Arrington, 42, was shot and died Monday night in surgery from multiple gunshot wounds, WLOX-TV in Biloxi reported.
An autopsy will be performed.
The status of the officer involved is currently unknown, but Biloxi Police said there were no reports of injured officers so far.
What led up to the shooting is unknown, the TV station reported.